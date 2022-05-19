Opinion / Columnists HILARY JOFFE: Let’s hope Ubank comes out of curatorship like African Bank, not VBS B L Premium

As Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago put it when he announced that one of SA’s smallest banks, Ubank, had been put under curatorship: “This is a very strange situation.”

The curatorship is a strange and unusual story. But the bank itself has an unusual and complicated story, which is about SA’s history of mining and migrant labour — and the efforts to repair things in recent decades...