×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Let’s hope Ubank comes out of curatorship like African Bank, not VBS

BL Premium
19 May 2022 - 17:30 Hilary Joffe

As Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago put it when he announced that one of SA’s smallest banks, Ubank, had been put under curatorship: “This is a very strange situation.”

The curatorship is a strange and unusual story. But the bank itself has an unusual and complicated story, which is about SA’s history of mining and migrant labour — and the efforts to repair things in recent decades...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now