Companies / Financial Services African Bank asks outgoing CFO to stay on after delay in finding replacement Gustav Raubenheimer will serve as acting CFO until the recruitment process is finalised

African Bank has asked its outgoing CFO Gustav Raubenheimer to stay on after a recruitment process to find his replacement was delayed.

Raubenheimer relinquished the finance chief post in February after he was appointed group executive of lending decisions and data sciences within the bank, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority...