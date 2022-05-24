Companies / Financial Services Rising cost of living keeps African Bank on its toes B L Premium

African Bank, the entity that arose from one of SA’s biggest banking collapses, said on Tuesday it was closely monitoring the trajectory of inflation that has a potential to erode the disposable income of its retail customers and their ability to repay debt timely.

Labelling inflation as an emerging threat, CEO Kennedy Bungane told Business Day that potential increases in taxi and bus fares were likely to erode the income of its low-income target market. ..