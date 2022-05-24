Coronation’s profits slump as Ukraine war roils global markets
The asset manager had to write down its Russian holdings to zero and warns of continued SA outflows
24 May 2022 - 08:24
UPDATED 24 May 2022 - 19:40
Coronation Fund Managers, one of SA’s largest asset managers, says its first-half profits fell more than a fifth after it was forced to write down its Russian investments amid continued local client outflows, which it warns are likely to continue.
The Cape Town-based asset manager, which was founded in 1993, said its closing assets under management (AUM) fell 1% to R625bn in the year to end-March as it suffered net outflows from both institutional and retail investors in SA. Coronation’s total net outflows for the period were about 1.6% of its average AUM of R646bn, which equates to about R10.34bn...
