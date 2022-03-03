Features / Cover Story JACO VISSER: Mondi, Barloworld and Coronation become casualties of war Mondi and Barloworld are foremost among the SA companies with exposure to Russia, and Coronation is also in the firing line. But on the other hand, the war is boosting gold and PGM prices B L Premium

The economic sanctions imposed on Russia — following dismal failures in diplomacy — are reminiscent of a line from Nikolai Gogol’s play The Government Inspector, a farcical drama in five acts, first performed in 1836.

In that play, the corrupt office bearers of a small Russian town panic when they hear that an incognito inspector is on his way to investigate them...