Dividend proposal for shareholders closes on March 18, says Fortress

Fortress Reit shareholders have until Friday to vote and approve the proposed amendment to the memorandum of incorporation (MOI), and if the resolution does not pass, no dividends will be paid to any shareholders.

In October 2009 Fortress listed on the JSE with two classes of shares offering investors different risk and reward profiles. Its Fortress A ordinary share (FFA) and Fortress B ordinary share (FFB) have equal voting rights...