Dividend proposal for shareholders closes on March 18, says Fortress
The proposal amendment requires shareholders to provide the board with authority to pay out dividends to meet JSE requirements
13 March 2022 - 16:28
Fortress Reit shareholders have until Friday to vote and approve the proposed amendment to the memorandum of incorporation (MOI), and if the resolution does not pass, no dividends will be paid to any shareholders.
In October 2009 Fortress listed on the JSE with two classes of shares offering investors different risk and reward profiles. Its Fortress A ordinary share (FFA) and Fortress B ordinary share (FFB) have equal voting rights...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now