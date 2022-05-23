Hollard Insurance appoints new CEO
Willie Lategan to replace Saks Ntombela who is joining his wife and family in Ireland
23 May 2022 - 17:41
Hollard Insurance, SA’s biggest independent unlisted insurance group, has named Willie Lategan, its former group CFO and the current head of its short-term insurance division, as its new CEO.
Lategan will take over from Saks Ntombela as Hollard Group CEO with effect from July 1 2022. The decision is due to Ntombela opting to leave Hollard to join his family in Ireland, where his wife was recently appointed to a senior position at an international corporate...
