Companies / Financial Services Hollard Insurance appoints new CEO Willie Lategan to replace Saks Ntombela who is joining his wife and family in Ireland B L Premium

Hollard Insurance, SA’s biggest independent unlisted insurance group, has named Willie Lategan, its former group CFO and the current head of its short-term insurance division, as its new CEO.

Lategan will take over from Saks Ntombela as Hollard Group CEO with effect from July 1 2022. The decision is due to Ntombela opting to leave Hollard to join his family in Ireland, where his wife was recently appointed to a senior position at an international corporate...