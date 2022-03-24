Big Tech behaving badly: Why you can’t trust Facebook and Google
Facebook and Google have become the largest advertising agencies in the world — and they’ve apparently done it by hoodwinking publishers. But a series of court cases in the US may cause this dubious business model to unravel, with big implications for SA’s media industry
24 March 2022 - 05:00
How do you pump R4bn back into SA’s economy? Well, if everyone stopped advertising on Google, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, that money could flow directly into the SA economy instead of into the bank accounts of foreign companies.
It’s a radical suggestion, and one that is unlikely to actually come about. However, it does give a sense of the cost to the SA economy for a service that is much less reliable than the advertising industry would have you believe...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now