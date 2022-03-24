Features / Cover Story Big Tech behaving badly: Why you can’t trust Facebook and Google Facebook and Google have become the largest advertising agencies in the world — and they’ve apparently done it by hoodwinking publishers. But a series of court cases in the US may cause this dubious business model to unravel, with big implications for SA’s media industry B L Premium

How do you pump R4bn back into SA’s economy? Well, if everyone stopped advertising on Google, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, that money could flow directly into the SA economy instead of into the bank accounts of foreign companies.

It’s a radical suggestion, and one that is unlikely to actually come about. However, it does give a sense of the cost to the SA economy for a service that is much less reliable than the advertising industry would have you believe...