brand perception
Why Nando’s, MTN and Chicken Licken are a marketer’s dream
A new survey shows — not surprisingly — that Nando’s, MTN and Chicken Licken are the companies creatives want to work with
A new survey that rates perception of brands and marketers by creative and media agencies shows fast-food chain Nando’s is the company they would most like to work with.
MTN, which has just undergone a major brand repositioning, is also named, as well as another fast-food brand, Chicken Licken..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.