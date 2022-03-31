News & Insights brand perception Why Nando’s, MTN and Chicken Licken are a marketer’s dream A new survey shows — not surprisingly — that Nando’s, MTN and Chicken Licken are the companies creatives want to work with

A new survey that rates perception of brands and marketers by creative and media agencies shows fast-food chain Nando’s is the company they would most like to work with.

MTN, which has just undergone a major brand repositioning, is also named, as well as another fast-food brand, Chicken Licken..