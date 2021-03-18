Companies / Financial Services Hollard SA dragged into Namibian Covid-19 claims debacle BL PREMIUM

Hollard, SA’s biggest privately owned insurance group, is being dragged into a business interruption claims debacle by Hollard Namibia, which is refusing to pay pandemic-related claims by two of that country’s best-loved tourism brands.

Gondwana Collection Namibia, a luxury hospitality and eco-tourism outfit, and the Naankuse Group, a conservation charity, accuse Hollard Namibia of going rogue by refusing to settle their Covid-19-related business interruption claims. The two groups have enlisted the help of specialist public loss adjuster, Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), which has spearheaded the fight against SA insurers that similarly refused to pay business interruption claims linked to Covid-19 until they were compelled to do so by the courts...