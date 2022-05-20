Investec is latest bank to join chorus call for structural reforms
Investec says government must address the “avalanche” of regulation strangling business as well as Eskom crisis and Transnet’s rail woes
20 May 2022 - 11:59
Investec has become the latest bank to join the growing chorus call from SA financial institutions for government to fast track structural reforms to jump-start the economy.
CEO Fani Titi and Richard Wainwright, who heads up Investec’s local banking operations and is also chairman of the Banking Association SA, have provided a list of urgent issues they believe government needs to address to boost economic growth. Titi and Wainwright made the comments in an interview with Business Day on Thursday after the private bank and wealth manager announced that earnings had more than doubled in the year to end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now