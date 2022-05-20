Companies / Financial Services Investec is latest bank to join chorus call for structural reforms Investec says government must address the “avalanche” of regulation strangling business as well as Eskom crisis and Transnet’s rail woes B L Premium

Investec has become the latest bank to join the growing chorus call from SA financial institutions for government to fast track structural reforms to jump-start the economy.

CEO Fani Titi and Richard Wainwright, who heads up Investec’s local banking operations and is also chairman of the Banking Association SA, have provided a list of urgent issues they believe government needs to address to boost economic growth. Titi and Wainwright made the comments in an interview with Business Day on Thursday after the private bank and wealth manager announced that earnings had more than doubled in the year to end-March...