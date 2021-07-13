Economy

World Bank urges SA to speed up economic reforms

Global development bank says SA’s medium-term economic growth outlook is too low to curb record unemployment and improve social conditions

13 July 2021 - 05:10 Garth Theunissen

The World Bank has urged SA to speed up economic reforms,  saying that while the country will emerge from the Covid-19 crisis weaker than before the pandemic it creates an opportunity for the government to implement growth-enhancing policy changes.  

The global development bank said in the 13th edition of its SA economic update, released on Monday, that it expects the domestic economy to expand 4% in 2021, up from the 3% forecast in its April 2021 Africa’s Pulse publication, but said the expansion will be hampered by long-standing structural constraints. These include weak investment, electricity shortages, high transport and logistical costs, and historically high unemployment that has been worsened by Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown restrictions...

