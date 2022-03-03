BANKING GROUP
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger says SA must pedal harder
Pullinger says SA is way too slow on structural reforms, the infrastructure programme and cutting red tape
03 March 2022 - 23:27
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger has bemoaned the “glacial pace” of SA’s structural reforms, saying the nation’s sluggish economy could not be more different from the UK, where the banking group’s operations outperformed its more established local businesses.
Though the group expects SA’s GDP will recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 at least a year earlier than previously expected, Pullinger said he worries the country may be squandering the windfall from a commodity bull run that has seen tax revenues overshoot previous projections...
