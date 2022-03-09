SA needs structural reform ‘yesterday’, says Nedbank CEO
CEO Mike Brown says red tape undermines decision to lift threshold for embedded power generation to 100MW
09 March 2022 - 17:25
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown has added his voice to calls by senior business leaders for less talk and more action on structural reforms needed to kick-start economic growth.
Echoing the sentiments of FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger, who last week bemoaned the “glacial pace” of reform efforts, Brown said SA needed to act “yesterday” to cut red tape dramatically to boost investment, particularly in power and energy. Brown said red tape was undermining President Cyril Ramaphosa’s surprise decision in 2021 to lift the threshold for embedded power generation to 100MW...
