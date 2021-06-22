HSBC flags ‘window of opportunity’ for SA policy reforms
Commodity prices windfall opens way for government to address economic growth and unemployment
22 June 2021 - 14:40
HSBC says the boost that SA has received from higher commodity prices, provides the country with a window of opportunity to institute policy reforms needed to kick-start economic growth and remedy record-high unemployment.
Rising prices for commodities including platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and rhodium helped boost mining sales by 10.3% last year, thereby counteracting interruptions in output caused by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, HSBC economist David Faulkner says in a research note...
