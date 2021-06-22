Economy HSBC flags ‘window of opportunity’ for SA policy reforms Commodity prices windfall opens way for government to address economic growth and unemployment BL PREMIUM

HSBC says the boost that SA has received from higher commodity prices, provides the country with a window of opportunity to institute policy reforms needed to kick-start economic growth and remedy record-high unemployment.

Rising prices for commodities including platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and rhodium helped boost mining sales by 10.3% last year, thereby counteracting interruptions in output caused by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, HSBC economist David Faulkner says in a research note...