Santam pays ordinary dividend while also declaring special dividend Santam reduced its CBI provisions by R450m following lower actual claims relative to its earlier estimates

Santam has restored an ordinary dividend in the year to end-December and declared a special dividend after reducing provisions for contingent business interruption claims (CBI), which were a bone of contention between the company and some of its clients for months.

SA’s largest short term insurer declared an ordinary dividend of R7.90 per share and special dividend of R8 per share, after reducing its CBI provisions by R450m following lower actual claims relative to its earlier estimates...