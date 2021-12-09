Money & Investing

Santam puts a bad year to bed

Santam was the face of corporate cruelty over Covid insurance claims. But a new CEO and plans for 2022 look promising

09 December 2021 - 05:00 Stephen Cranston

After 18 months of unprecedented reputational damage, Santam hopes to turn over a new leaf in 2022.

It has appointed a new CEO, Tava Madzinga — another in a line of former Old Mutual executives that Paul Hanratty, CEO of Santam’s parent Sanlam, has collected at the firm...

