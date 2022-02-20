Santam says headline earnings may triple as it recovers from tough 2020
Heps may rise by as much as 203% in the insurance group’s 2021 year, as it bounces back from the effects of Covid-19
20 February 2022 - 16:56
SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam says its headline earnings could triple in its 2021 year, a recovery from a tough 2020, when Covid-19 forced insurers to set aside billions for claims and make provisions for clients who may miss payments.
Santam said on Friday it expects headline earnings per share of R22.46-R27.44 in its year to end-December, from R9.05 previously. This is an up to 203% increase year on year, and up to about a third higher than pre-pandemic levels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now