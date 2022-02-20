Companies / Financial Services Santam says headline earnings may triple as it recovers from tough 2020 Heps may rise by as much as 203% in the insurance group’s 2021 year, as it bounces back from the effects of Covid-19 B L Premium

SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam says its headline earnings could triple in its 2021 year, a recovery from a tough 2020, when Covid-19 forced insurers to set aside billions for claims and make provisions for clients who may miss payments.

Santam said on Friday it expects headline earnings per share of R22.46-R27.44 in its year to end-December, from R9.05 previously. This is an up to 203% increase year on year, and up to about a third higher than pre-pandemic levels...