Old Mutual Investment joins Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

The group becomes the second SA asset manager to commit to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

10 February 2022 - 15:38 Garth Theunissen

Old Mutual Investment Group has become the second SA investment firm to become a signatory to the global Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, which supports institutional investing aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner.

The Cape Town-based firm joins rival asset manager Ninety One, which in mid-2021 became the first SA signatory to the sustainable investing initiative, as well as about 220 other global signatories who together oversee about $57-trillion in assets. By becoming a signatory to the initiative, Old Mutual commits to doing its part to support the worldwide goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C by 2050 and achieving a net zero increase in carbon emissions by that date...

