Old Mutual Investment joins Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative The group becomes the second SA asset manager to commit to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

Old Mutual Investment Group has become the second SA investment firm to become a signatory to the global Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, which supports institutional investing aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner.

The Cape Town-based firm joins rival asset manager Ninety One, which in mid-2021 became the first SA signatory to the sustainable investing initiative, as well as about 220 other global signatories who together oversee about $57-trillion in assets. By becoming a signatory to the initiative, Old Mutual commits to doing its part to support the worldwide goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C by 2050 and achieving a net zero increase in carbon emissions by that date...