Investec to require all SA staff to vaccinate The unvaccinated will have to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours old

Investec SA has told its employees that they will need to be vaccinated or present a recent negative Covid-19 test to access its premises or interact with its clients regardless of location.

The move comes as the bank transitions to a hybrid working model that requires employees to work at least three days a week in the office as of February 1, though they still need to wear face masks, adhere to social distancing and sanitise their hands. Employees will also have to be fully vaccinated before entering “an Investec environment”, which the bank said includes its offices, any Investec event or client meetings regardless of location...