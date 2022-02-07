Investec to require all SA staff to vaccinate
The unvaccinated will have to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours old
07 February 2022 - 20:39
Investec SA has told its employees that they will need to be vaccinated or present a recent negative Covid-19 test to access its premises or interact with its clients regardless of location.
The move comes as the bank transitions to a hybrid working model that requires employees to work at least three days a week in the office as of February 1, though they still need to wear face masks, adhere to social distancing and sanitise their hands. Employees will also have to be fully vaccinated before entering “an Investec environment”, which the bank said includes its offices, any Investec event or client meetings regardless of location...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now