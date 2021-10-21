Why vaccine mandates may just be inevitable
For life to return to normal, many companies will probably insist on their staff being vaccinated against Covid. But it’s a decision with possible legal, ethical and political pitfalls. The FM canvassed corporate SA to get a sense of where businesses stand on this question
21 October 2021 - 05:00
Compulsory Covid vaccination is fast emerging as the only viable way to return to "normal". Companies and governments around the world are eyeing mandatory inoculation as the best weapon against the virus.
But actually implementing such a rule will be extremely difficult, particularly in a country such as SA, where the weight of history casts a shadow on policymaking...
