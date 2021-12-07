Companies / Financial Services ASSET MANAGEMENT Sygnia ‘weathers the storm’ to declare record dividend Stock rallies as much as 7.6% after asset manager also reports record assets under management of R296.4bn for the year ended September B L Premium

Sygnia’s share price rallied after the asset manager cofounded by Magda Wierzycka declared its biggest dividend yet after record annual profits.

The Cape Town-headquartered firm’s results published on Tuesday show after-tax profit rose 16.9% to a record R240.9m for the year to end-September...