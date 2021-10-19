JSE to publish further data on bond flows to clear mystery of resilient currency
Some economists were left baffled in August when JSE CEO Leila Fourie said that foreigners had bought a net R45bn of local bonds so far this year
19 October 2021 - 20:45
The JSE will next week make freely available data that will give a fuller picture of foreign interest in the country’s bonds, and solve the mystery of the rand’s resilience despite an apparent retreat from the local market.
As of Monday, the operator of SA’s stock and bond markets will publicly release data showing both traded and settled transactions, which paint a vastly different picture, showing that foreigners haven’t deserted the local markets...
