Opinion

The JSE is still innovating 134 years on

Raise a glass to a business institution as old as the city itself

BL Premium
28 November 2021 - 06:19 Leila Fourie

This month the JSE  turned 134 years old. Its history is as old as the city that created it.

It began in a mining tent a year after gold was discovered, before moving to old stables in the mining camp that would some day become Johannesburg. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now