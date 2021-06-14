Companies SYGNIA FUND Wierzycka back with plan to commercialise academic IP Sygnia co-founder is planning an investment vehicle that would replicate the Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI) model in SA BL PREMIUM

Magda Wierzycka is planning her next investment project less than a week after making a surprise return to Sygnia as executive chair: a venture capital fund that will seek to raise up to R1bn to help SA universities commercialise their intellectual property (IP) in much the same way as Oxford University has done with Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI).

Wierzycka told Business Day she is in the early stages of planning the investment vehicle and wants to raise between R500m and R1bn in initial capital to invest in projects in partnership with SA universities and other research institutes...