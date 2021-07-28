Companies / Financial Services Record investments show Covid has not dulled appetite for venture capital Industry association survey shows that 74 fund managers invested R1.39bn into 122 entities in 2020, up 13% from 2019 BL PREMIUM

SA’s burgeoning venture capital (VC) sector, the segment of private equity that invests in start-ups and small businesses with long-term growth potential, attracted the biggest investment amount on record in 2020 despite the severe economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The key findings of the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association’s (Savca) 2021 survey of the VC sector, which covers the 2020 calendar year, shows that 74 fund managers invested R1.39bn into 122 entities. That is a 13% increase over the amount of capital deployed by VC investors in 2019, when 69 fund managers invested R1.23bn into SA start-ups and small businesses...