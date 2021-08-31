EXCLUSIVE: Cannon Asset Managers names former Eskom pension fund executive as new CEO
Cannon names new CEO as Seriti Capital Partners takes ownership of the firm after purchasing it from Bidvest Financial Services
31 August 2021 - 22:05
Cannon Asset Managers has named a former Eskom pension and provident fund portfolio manager, Simpiwe Mayekiso, as its new CEO.
Mayekiso’s appointment is effective from Wednesday, the same day that Cannon Asset Managers becomes wholly owned by Seriti Capital Partners, a company formed earlier in 2021 by former employees of the asset manager...
