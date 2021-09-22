Assets managed by black-owned firms almost doubles due to Sanlam deal
27four’s annual BEE.conomics survey shows that total assets managed by black-owned firms surged to R1.15-trillion by June 30 2021
22 September 2021 - 13:28
Total assets under management by black-owned fund managers has almost doubled over the past year, thanks largely to the restructuring of the Sanlam group to advance broad-based BEE imperatives.
The 13th annual BEE.conomics survey, a gauge of transformation in the asset management sector that is published annually by 27four Investment Managers, shows that total assets managed by black-owned firms surged to R1.15-trillion by June 30 2021, up from R667.8bn a year earlier. The jump was largely attributed to the inclusion of Sanlam Investments, which added R344bn to the overall assets under management (AUM) of firms in the sector defined as black-owned...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now