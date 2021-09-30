Money & Investing A big bet on BEE managers 27four’s latest survey shows a huge jump in funds managed by BEE firms. But they are shrinking to a handful of contenders B L Premium

The good news from the latest BEE.conomics survey is that the assets of black-owned asset managers increased by more than 70% to R1.15-trillion over the past year.

The bad news is that the spoils are not being well spread. Just five firms — newcomer Sanlam Investments, Taquanta, Prescient, Aluwani and Vunani — make up 73% of the assets. And Vunani was the fastest growing manager, increasing assets by 30% to R54.7bn...