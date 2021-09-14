National Eskom pension and provident fund to boost private equity exposure The state-run retirement fund is launching a small-to-medium sized enterprises debt fund B L Premium

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF), which oversees the retirement savings of roughly 81,200 members who are past and present employees of the power utility, plans to boost its exposure to private equity and other asset classes.

The EPPF has about R168bn in assets under management (AUM) of which about 3.6%, or R6bn, is already allocated to private equity investments. Thandeka Meslane, acting CFO of the EPPF, said that while the EPPF had not decided exactly what it would increase its private equity exposure to in the short to medium term, she said it would not exceed the maximum allowed allocation of 15% of AUM...