Companies / Financial Services Investec focuses on ‘high tech, high touch’ service as its rivals chase scale Investec says it will concentrate on its core markets of SA and the UK, which offer ample opportunity for growth B L Premium

While other banks are targeting rapid digitisation and scale, Investec says it will continue to focus on providing “high levels of service and depth of service” to organically grow its private and corporate banking client base in SA and the UK, which remain its core markets.

The bank, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, will also continue to focus on markets where it is “domestically relevant” rather than looking to expand into new territories. After winding down its offshore operations in markets such as Ireland and Australia in recent years, Investec is instead opting to pursue deeper penetration of its SA and UK client bases by showcasing its full suite of capabilities, which span specialist banking, wealth management, and corporate and investment banking...