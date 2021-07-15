Companies / Financial Services Investec keeps offices closed, but says it is pulling out stops to support clients BL PREMIUM

Specialist bank and wealth manager Investec is keeping most of its physical offices closed as violence and looting grips SA, but remains fully operational and financially sound.

“Many of our clients have been direct victims of looting and violence over the past few days and all of us are understandably anxious about the impact on our communities and our country,” joint CEOs Fani Titi and Richard Wainwright said in a statement...