Investec strikes upbeat tone on prospects as markets and economies recover CEO Fani Titi says the group is redoubling its efforts to grow as confidence returns to its core UK market

Investec, the dual-listed specialist bank and wealth manager, provided an upbeat assessment of its prospects on Friday that expects strong momentum in client activity to continue as confidence returns to its core UK market as a result of the successful vaccine rollout and the unprecedented stimulus that has been provided in developed markets.

“We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing across our business, the continued recovery of markets and the continued positive developments related to the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Investec CEO Fani Titi. “We are redoubling our efforts to grow. As markets improve, the pace of delivery will improve too.” ..