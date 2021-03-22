Investec strikes upbeat tone on prospects as markets and economies recover
CEO Fani Titi says the group is redoubling its efforts to grow as confidence returns to its core UK market
22 March 2021 - 14:18
Investec, the dual-listed specialist bank and wealth manager, provided an upbeat assessment of its prospects on Friday that expects strong momentum in client activity to continue as confidence returns to its core UK market as a result of the successful vaccine rollout and the unprecedented stimulus that has been provided in developed markets.
“We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing across our business, the continued recovery of markets and the continued positive developments related to the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Investec CEO Fani Titi. “We are redoubling our efforts to grow. As markets improve, the pace of delivery will improve too.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now