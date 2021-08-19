Companies / Financial Services BANKING Standard Bank bets on scale to keep rivals at bay CEO Sim Tshabalala says scale will help it ward off ‘formidable’ competitors such as Absa BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank is betting on its status as the lender with Africa’s biggest balance sheet to help it ward off increasingly aggressive competitors in both retail banking and the lucrative corporate and investment banking market.

The 158-year-old bank revealed a major reorganisation of its internal units on Thursday when it also released its interim results showing headline earnings grew 52% to R11.47bn in the six months to end-June...