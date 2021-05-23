Companies / Financial Services ANNUAL RESULTS Overhauled Investec identifies rich clients as its growth path BL PREMIUM

Investec will double down on initiatives to grow organically in the coming year to boost return on equity after the conclusion of an operational overhaul to cut expenses and shut down underperforming businesses.

CEO Fani Titi struck an optimistic tone in interviews accompanying the company’s annual results, which showed a 14% drop in earnings, recommitting the group to meeting its medium-term target of 12%-16% for return on equity, an important measure of how well a company is performing for its shareholders...