ANNUAL RESULTS
Overhauled Investec identifies rich clients as its growth path
23 May 2021 - 17:39
Investec will double down on initiatives to grow organically in the coming year to boost return on equity after the conclusion of an operational overhaul to cut expenses and shut down underperforming businesses.
CEO Fani Titi struck an optimistic tone in interviews accompanying the company’s annual results, which showed a 14% drop in earnings, recommitting the group to meeting its medium-term target of 12%-16% for return on equity, an important measure of how well a company is performing for its shareholders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now