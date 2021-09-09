Investec joins Standard Bank with listing on A2X
Investec is the second major SA bank to list on the A2X, and will bring the number of instruments on the alternative exchange to 56
09 September 2021 - 11:31
UPDATED 09 September 2021 - 12:40
Investec is set to become the second major SA bank, after Standard Bank, to list on the A2X, the alternative exchange that began trading in October 2017.
The listing on September 16 would bring the number of instruments on the A2X to 56 with a combined market value of R5-trillion, and will be another step towards that exchange’s goal of secondary listings for all JSE top 40 counters by 2023...
