PODCAST | Block-chain is democratising value, Standard Bank says

Improving the current bond market using blockchain technology is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ian Putter, Standard Bank's group head for its Blockchain Centre of Excellence.

Putter says the centre specialises in working out how blockchain — the technology that powers cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin — can be applied to the traditional financial services sector to improve or streamline its processes.

The bond market broadly refers to a marketplace where investors buy and sell debt securities or instruments that are brought in by either governmental entities or corporations.

