Markets MARKET WRAP: Rates decision buoys JSE and rand JSE all share has gained 1.89% this week after slumping 2.24% on Monday to its lowest level since January

The JSE was in buoyant mood ahead of Friday's public holiday, gaining for a third straight day as markets globally recovered from a sharp sell-off at the start of the week.

The rand was firmer, too, as markets welcomed the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep its benchmark rate at a record low. ..