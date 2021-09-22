PODCAST | New study shows short-term credit extensions are down 20%

The key finding of the study is that short-term credit extension is was down 20%.

Lockwood says the contraction of net credit extension generates negative multiplier effects throughout the economy. He attributes part of this result to the drop in total employment during the pandemic, down to 1.4-million jobs, as well as the decline in average real incomes in SA.

Gellatly, whose unit provides software solutions for micro-lending companies in SA, says while short-term credit makes up a very small share of total consumer credit, it is an important market as it provides first-time access to credit to many people.

Topics of discussion include: how the Afsci index was created; Altron’s reasons for creating an index; key findings from the first index results; ways in which the data can be applied in business and economics; the importance of micro lending in SA; and a comparison of Altron’s other index released in August.

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.