PODCAST | Pick n Pay Clothing debuts on e-commerce fashion outlet Zando
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hazel Pillay, general manager of Pick n Pay Clothing
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, Pick n Pay and its growing investment in retail online channels for its clothing division are in focus.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hazel Pillay, general manager of Pick n Pay Clothing.
As the clothing unit of the retail giant, Pillay says Pick n Pay Clothing has just under 250 stand-alone stores, as well as having a presence in Pick n Pay’s large scale hypermarkets, supermarkets and stores run by the group’s franchise partners.
In August last year, the clothing unit added an online option to the mix, which was a response to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that had reduced people’s ability to shop at physical locations. However, the group had been growing its online business even before the pandemic.
Pick n Pay Clothing recently signed a deal t to make its products available through online retail platform Zando. Pillay talks about the rationale for the partnership, how it fits into the existing online sales strategy, and how it has been received by customers.
Topics of discussion include: the size of Pick n Pay Clothing’s operation, the new partnership with Zando, Pick n Pay Clothing’s online efforts, the place of physical retail in an environment of growing online sales, trends seen in the retail sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the outlook for the sector.
