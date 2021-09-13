PODCAST | Pick n Pay Clothing debuts on e-commerce fashion outlet Zando

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, Pick n Pay and its growing investment in retail online channels for its clothing division are in focus.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hazel Pillay, general manager of Pick n Pay Clothing.

As the clothing unit of the retail giant, Pillay says Pick n Pay Clothing has just under 250 stand-alone stores, as well as having a presence in Pick n Pay’s large scale hypermarkets, supermarkets and stores run by the group’s franchise partners.

