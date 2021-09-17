Companies / Financial Services FNB ready to support SA growth agenda but policymakers must play ball CEO Jacques Celliers says FNB stands ready to deploy ‘proper capital’ to help support SA’s growth agenda but policy reforms are needed B L Premium

FNB, one of the country’s top banks, says it has “ample credit” appetite and is well positioned to support SA’s growth agenda and urged President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to implement policies needed to kick-start the economy and help the banking sector shake off the effects of Covid-19.

“We are well set with proper capacity on our balance sheet to support the growth agenda,” CEO Jacques Celliers told Business Day in an interview after the release of parent company FirstRand’s results for the year to June. “We’ve got proper liquidity, we’ve got proper capital and we’ve positioned for a growth agenda. If there can [just] be a little bit more comfort in policies.”..