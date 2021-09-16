ROB ROSE: Allan Gray: Just do it
There is increasing frustration among SA’s pension fund managers at the country’s failure to relaunch after Ramaphosa took the reins in 2018
16 September 2021 - 05:00
It’s clear that SA’s smartest asset managers — the people who manage your pension — are frustrated that the sun has failed to come up on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s "new dawn". This week, Allan Gray held its annual investment summit, and there was a palpable air of disappointment at the country’s failure to relaunch after Ramaphosa took the reins in 2018.
Duncan Artus, chief investment officer at Allan Gray, put it best when he was asked how the private sector could do more to engage with the government...
