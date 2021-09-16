Companies / Financial Services FirstRand earnings jump but pandemic’s effects loom large Africa’s biggest bank by market value delivered a 54% jump in normalised earnings, but is still not yet at its pre-Covid-19 earnings levels B L Premium

FirstRand has delivered what appears to be an impressive set of annual results, but on closer inspection they also reveal that one of SA’s most valuable blue-chip financial services groups is still struggling to shake off the damage wrought by Covid-19.

The group, whose underlying assets include FNB, Rand Merchant Bank and Wesbank, delivered a strong 54% jump in normalised earnings, a metric that removes the effect of one-off items or seasonality, and came in at R26.55bn for the year ended June...