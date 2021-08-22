Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank rejigs strategy to tap $1-trillion value pool We don’t want to be the shop; we want to be the mall, says CEO Sim Tshabalala BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank says it has identified “pools of value” worth a collective $1-trillion that it wants to tap into as part of a broader strategic shift aimed at growing its revenue 7%-9% a year until 2025.

That ambitious revenue target forms part of a strategic overhaul, the Standard Bank Group 2025 Ambition, which includes a reorganisation of its internal business units, as it seeks to become an integrated financial services destination for clients across Africa...