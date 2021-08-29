FNB Wealth and Investment targeting ‘millions’ of clients
FNB division wants to cross-sell its products to the group’s 9-million retail banking clients
FNB Wealth and Investment is targeting “millions” of new clients in the next three to five years by making the range of investment products it offers more easily accessible to its 9-million retail banking clients, a move it says will help “democratise savings”.
Sizwe Nxedlana, CEO of FNB Wealth and Investments and Ashburton Investments — the asset manager that like FNB, is a subsidiary of FirstRand — says the plan will involve making “best of breed” investment products to help its clients meet their financial goals. Those products will include Ashburton Investments’ own funds as well as exchange-traded products and other offerings from third-party providers, which will be integrated into its retail banking offering via a single digital platform...
