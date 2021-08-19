Why Michael Jordaan is betting on Bank Zero
Michael Jordaan is a strange combination of brilliant geek and humble venture capitalist. Which may be why his magic potion of a bank is already so intoxicating to South Africans tired of paying high bank fees
19 August 2021 - 05:00
Michael Jordaan starts our interview with an anecdote about whether you should die with a full or an empty wine cellar. Do you live life to the fullest and drain every bottle? Or do you leave an inheritance, as it were, for your children? He’s quick to point out that it’s not his anecdote, but one related by wine connoisseur Michael Fridjhon.
In the end, Jordaan concludes, you can have the best of both worlds: live a full life and leave a full cellar...
