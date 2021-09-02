Ranking SA’s top brands

First National Bank has again outperformed its rivals by recording a brand value of $2.7bn in the fourth Kantar BrandZ ranking of SA’s most valuable brands.

Vodacom has moved up the ranking into second place, with $2.57bn, and beer brand Castle holds steady at No 3, with $2.52bn.

Kantar says brand value seems to be on the road to recovery. The cumulative value of the ranking this year is $28.8bn. It’s a slight decline of 3% from $29.7bn in 2020, but the rate of decline has slowed significantly since the huge drop of 2018. This indicates the reversal of a long-term trend of steep erosion.

Kantar says FNB’s repeat performance as top brand is the result of its considerable investments in digital innovation before the pandemic, and shows strong consumer understanding in the face of Covid.

This year’s only new entrant, Takealot, enters the ranking on the back of its acceleration towards digitisation and the rapid adoption of e-commerce during the lockdown. It ranks 23rd, with a brand value of $446m.

Discovery was this year’s fastest riser in the rankings, with a 26.6% increase in brand value for "being one of the fastest-thinking brands in its response to the pandemic". The company introduced a digital consultation service, available beyond its membership.

Kantar says Discovery, Capitec Bank and Absa are further bucking a declining trend in financial services, with growth of 26.6%, 10.4% and 3.2% in brand value respectively.