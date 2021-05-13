Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank to expand African footprint in post-Covid-19 recovery

Group CEO Sim Tshabalala sees opportunity in core SA market as well as Ethiopia and West Africa

13 May 2021 - 21:48 Roxanne Henderson
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Africa’s biggest lender sees opportunity in both its core SA market and the rest of the continent amid a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“SA is fiercely competitive,” Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala said in an interview on Thursday. “We have to continue making investments” there. The lender is also ready to take advantage of consolidation throughout Africa, where it has a presence in 20 countries, he said.

Standard Bank has increasingly turned its focus outward in recent years, with Africa producing the fastest-growing parts of its business in 2020 and contributing about a quarter of its total income.

“We are going to go where the returns are highest and the risks are lowest,” Tshabalala said. Geographically, Ethiopia and the West African Economic and Monetary Union — including Ivory Coast, Mali and Senegal — are attractive, he said. The lender expects growth in SA to rebound by 4.6% this year, Tshabalala said.

While Standard Bank moves against stepped-up competition in Africa and at home, it must also protect its talent as Absa Group Ltd. hunts for a new leader and other top executives. The sudden resignation of Absa’s former head, Daniel Mminele, has raised concerns around succession planning at SA companies.

“I worry immensely because traditionally Standard Bank has been a hunting ground for talent,” Tshabalala said. Concerning its own succession planning, the bank has “deep bench strength and there are no concerns about the quality of existing management”, he said.

