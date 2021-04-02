National

Standard Bank raises alarm on loan-to-grant proposal

SA’s largest lender says it’s open to talks on how to restructure the R200bn covid relief program but it rejects suggestions to swap the loans to grants

02 April 2021 - 11:16 Roxanne Henderson
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MASI LOSI
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MASI LOSI

Standard Bank Group has raised the alarm about proposals to revive a faltering government-backed credit program designed to aid South African businesses battered by Covid-19.

While SA’s largest lender is open to talks on how to restructure the R200bn program to drive up demand, it rejects suggestions to swap into grants the loans that have been provided, CEO Sim Tshabalala said in the bank’s annual report.

“Apart from the unfair burden that a conversion to grants would place on our depositors and investors, and on taxpayers, we think that converting loans into grants would set a very undesirable precedent,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised the country’s banks for failing to speedily disburse credit under the initiative started in May. The Banking Association of South Africa (Basa), has said that total allocations were unlikely to reach 10% of the program’s capacity.

The program is due to expire on April 11. A review by the banking association found many business owners had opted for relief arrangements with their individual banks over loans from the program.

If the decision is to forgo payment of loans already issued, the cost “would be too high at a time when SA is under extreme fiscal stress,” according to Tshabalala. The nation meanwhile needs its resources to pay for vaccines and other medical supplies, he said.

Relief Plan

Government last year unveiled a R500bn support package by reprioritizing spending from existing budgets. Banks were roped in to distribute loans guaranteed by the government to small-to medium-sized businesses, starting with R100bn of disbursements before doubling up.

The national treasury didn’t immediately respond to questions about the future of the program after April 11. The SA Reserve Bank referred queries to treasury.

While there was disappointment about how the program has fallen short of its capacity, efforts by banks could only go so far in counteracting the effects of the country’s deepest economic contraction in a century, Tshabalala said.

“Good business people are never keen to take up a loan unless they are confident about their capacity to use the funds productively and about their ability to repay the loan,” he said.

Bloomberg

Governor sticks up for banks

Kganyago 'puts facts' in wake of president's slating of Covid credit
Business
5 days ago

Employers refund R2bn to UIF after fraudulent Ters claims

Probe by Special Investigating Unit and nine audit firms is under way
National
2 weeks ago

Nearly 66,000 new applications for special Covid-19 relief grant

Pressure to extend that and other relief grew when the government tightened level 3 lockdown restrictions late in December
National
1 month ago

Ramaphosa’s employment initiative gets R11bn boost

A total of R33.4bn of the R207.5bn set aside for economic development has been allocated to job creation and labour affairs, according to the Budget ...
National
1 month ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa tries to be upbeat but ministers stand in the way of reforms

While the president aims to inspire confidence his team appears to be the enemy within
Opinion
1 month ago

Ramaphosa extends special Covid-19 grant and Ters benefits

Millions of South Africans will receive an additional three months’ support as the government extends the R350 payment
National
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Court rules in favour of Ace Magashule’s critics
National
2.
Sars collects R38bn more in 2020/2021
National
3.
Ishmael Semenya to be given full support by Eskom ...
National
4.
J&J vaccine gets conditional approval and ...
National / Health
5.
Over-60s are next in the vaccine queue
National

Related Articles

Standard Bank aims to win African banking arms race, says CEO

Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Covid-19 has weighed on Standard Bank

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank lifts bad debt provisions and resumes dividends

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Standard Bank warns full-year profits could halve amid Covid-19 fallout

Companies / Financial Services

Adviser to help Standard Bank manage fallout over East African oil pipeline

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.