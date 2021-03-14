Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank aims to win African banking arms race, says CEO Sim Tshabalala says bank is well positioned and will allocate more capital to building its African platform BL PREMIUM

The CEO of the continent’s largest bank by assets says the group is well positioned to win the “arms race” to build a pan-African platform capable of being able to service the end-to-end needs of a growing number of multinationals and local corporates expanding on the continent.

“Yes, we are definitely getting requests from clients to expand into other markets. I would not be surprised if executive committees at our competitors are having identical discussions to the ones we’re having,” said Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala at an extended press briefing after the group’s 2020 results presentation last week. ..